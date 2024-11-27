Phillies nearly set on potential Alec Bohm replacement

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could look considerably different in 2025, particularly at third base.

Phillies have Alec Bohm replacement high on radar

The Phillies are actively shopping All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm and could be zeroed in on his incumbent replacement. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that should Philadelphia succeed in moving Bohm, they’ll aggressively pursue former Houston Astros All-Star 3B Alex Bregman, saying this in part (h/t Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp):

“If the Phillies trade Bohm, they are expected to make a strong play for Alex Bregman, whose talent and personality would fit in perfectly with the team, or perhaps sign Willy Adames and move him over to third base,” Nightengale wrote.

Phillies: Bregman was great defensively & efficient at the plate in 2024

Bregman has been linked to the Phillies all season long. He’s been touted as a bat that can take their order to new heights next season. In 2024, the New Mexico native posted a 4.1 WAR thanks in part to the 26 home runs and 79 runs he scored. He also was effective at the plate with a respectable .260/.315/.453 slash line.

Bregman could be Phillies’ missing championship piece

Bregman is widely regarded as one of the premier third basemen in the Major Leagues. The reigning Gold Glove Award winner brings the goods on defense as well as offense. Further, the two-time World Series winner could infuse championship experience into the Phillies’ team culture.

It remains to be seen if Philadelphia will be able to unload Bohm this offseason. Nevertheless, should that be the case, Bregman checks all of the boxes and figures to be a perfect veteran complement to Bryce Harper and company in 2025 and beyond.