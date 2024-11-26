Phillies have had ‘extensive talks’ with White Sox about trade for ace lefty

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox have been clear-cut sellers for the better part of the last two years. They still have a few tradeable assets, players that will pique the interest of contenders like the Philadelphia Phillies.

The White Sox and Phillies could make a trade soon

In fact, two White Sox stats would fit in the Phillies roster to perfection: left-hander Garrett Crochet and center fielder Luis Robert. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Philadelphia has had ‘extensive trade talks’ with Chicago for the former:

“The Phillies have had ‘extensive trade talks’ with the White Sox about a trade involving CWS SP Garrett Crochet, PHI INF Alec Bohm, and PHI OF-prospect Justin Crawford, per @BNightengale. Nightengale notes CWS is concerned with Bohm’s second-half struggles last season,” MLB Deadline News posted on X.

The 20-year old Crawford is the Phillies’ third-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline and would probably be the best and most attractive asset the team gives away in a potential trade for Crochet. The young and speedy outfielder reached Double-A in 2024 and posted a solid .835 OPS in 40 games there.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Phillies would assemble an impressive rotation with Crochet

They probably wouldn’t have many issues trading away Bohm, who posted a solid .780 OPS for the season but saw that number fall to .681 after the break.

As for Crochet, he would be one of MLB’s best number 2-3 starters on the Phillies. The owner of a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts this past season, he wouldn’t have the pressure to be an ace in Philadelphia due to the presence of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and soon Andrew Painter, among others.

Many teams are talking to the White Sox about Crochet, so the Phillies will definitely have competition. The fact they are already exchanging names is extremely encouraging, though. Philadelphia is very serious in their pursuit and have interesting young assets to offer Chicago, so a trade is definitely possible.