Phillies could solve outfield woes by chasing superstar infielder in free agency

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could upgrade their outfield as desired by pursuing one St. Louis Cardinals superstar.

Phillies could shift defense in trade for Nolan Arenado

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has had his name plastered all over the trade rumor mill this offseason. Arenado is a generational talent with elite defensive chops. The 10-time Gold Glove Award winner is approaching his age-34 MLB season with a new mindset that could pay huge dividends for the Phillies should they make a play for him.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Recent reports have revealed that Arenado is willing to play first base on another team. That creates an avenue for Philadelphia to acquire and move him across the diamond while shifting their current franchise player to another position he’s all too familiar with.

The Phillies could start Arenado at 1B and Bryce Harper at RF

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper currently occupies first base. He’s been nothing short of sensational at the three slot, having earned All-MLB Second Team honors last season behind a praiseworthy .996 fielding percentage. Nevertheless, the eight-time All-Star won two National League MVPs at right field in 2015 and 2021.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Thus, the solution for the Phillies could be right in front of their face. Management can fulfill their desire to move off of current right fielder Nick Castellanos, shift Harper back over to the position he’s played 947 of his career 1,437 career games at on defense, and add a fielding specialist in Arenado to first who has an incredible knack for racking up putouts and turning double plays.

Arenado’s stout defense could take the Phillies over the top

The California native led all third basemen last season with 103 putouts and a .977 fielding percentage while notching 26 double plays turned. While he has never played first base in the Majors, his talent suggests that he can make the switch. As for Harper, he owns a solid career .984 fielding percentage in right field with an average of 3.45 errors committed over 11 seasons at the position. Philadelphia has a ripe opportunity to beef up its roster with another elite star. It could prove to be well worth it and pay off with a World Series win in 2025.