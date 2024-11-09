Phillies could turn their attention to World Series-winning outfielder

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently shopping both their starting right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Brandon Marsh. So, naturally, they have eyes on talents who can play in their stead.

Phillies are eyeing World Series champ Teoscar Hernandez for outfield help

According to a recent report from Newsweek’s Zach Pressnell, the Phillies are increasingly linked to Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series-winning outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to slide right in for Castellanos, saying this in part about the free agent (h/t Jackson Roberts of The Sporting News):

“The Philadelphia Phillies have been rumored to have interest in just about every right-handed-hitting outfielder that’s been available in the last few months. With Hernández hitting the open market, Philadelphia will absolutely be involved in his free-agency negotiations,” Pressnell said.

The Phillies would win big with Hernandez & Dodgers would suffer without him

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hernandez was instrumental in the Dodgers’ success all throughout the 2024 MLB campaign. Los Angeles could not have advanced to the World Series nor clinched this year’s Fall Classic without his superb slugging out of the cleanup spot.

The Dominican talent earned his second career All-Star nod thanks in large part to the 99 RBIs he delivered across 154 games played. Hernandez also hit a career-high 33 home runs and proved he could efficiently hit for power with a .272/.339/.501 slash line to show for.

The Dodgers would deeply miss his bat in their order as well as his glove in the outfield. Hernandez posted a .981 percent fielding percentage in 120 games in left field with an MLB-leading three double plays turned, while not tapering off across 60 games in right field with an unblemished fielding percentage there.

That being said, one man’s, or in this case, one franchise’s trash can be another franchise’s treasure. Seeing that the Phillies could be down a marquee outfielder (or two) by the time the offseason concludes, they could make a shrewd move by bringing in an invaluable talent that can further foster a championship culture in the locker room and drive their heavy hitters in lead-off slugger Kyle Schwarber, as well as Trea Turner and Bryce Harper along the bags next time out.