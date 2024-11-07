Dodgers set to make shattering move in their infield next season

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers intend to make a groundbreaking move in their defensive ranks next year.

Dodgers to move superstar RF Mookie Betts to infield in 2025

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the defending World Series champion Dodgers are set to move former 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts back to their infield next season (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Phillips):

Dodgers: Betts has shown versatility as a utility guy despite roots in right field

Betts has played the bulk of his 11-year MLB career in right field. He’s played in that slot in 1,021 of his 1,418 career games and in the general outfield for a total of 1,219 games. He’s also appeared at second base in seven seasons in the big leagues but saw his very first run in the infield lasting beyond 16 games in 2024, where he manned shortstop duties across 65 contests for Los Angeles.

The six-time Gold Glove Award winner owns a .986 fielding percentage in 118 career games at second base and a .959 fielding percentage across 81 games at shortstop.

Phillips forecasted that the Dodgers could move the eight-time All-Star to second base to prolong his career. Correspondingly, L.A. is set to enter the sweepstakes for vaunted superstar free agent slugger Juan Soto this offseason.

Soto is a right fielder that could slide into Betts’ former role next to left fielder Teoscar Hernandez if he returns to the Dodgers in free agency, as well as center fielders Kike Hernandez or Andy Pages next time out.