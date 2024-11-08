Phillies could trade top-shelf pitcher amid shocking development

Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies may look to capitalize on trading one of their All-Star pitchers this offseason while his value is high.

Phillies could look to trade All-Star LHP Ranger Suarez before final year of deal

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb (via The New York Times) recently reported that the Phillies could look to move off of 2024 All-Star Ranger Suarez in a takes money to make money type of move to upgrade their roster, saying this in part (h/t Sportsnaut’s Matt Higgins):

“The 2025 calculus has to include 2026 and beyond. Suárez, who will be a free agent after the 2025 season, is not guaranteed to factor into the longer-term plan. Andrew Painter should join the rotation sometime in 2025, then factor in a larger role come 2026,” Gelb wrote.

Suarez boosted his stock with strong play in the 2024 regular season & playoffs

Seeing that Suarez is about to be on the final year of his expiring contract at $11.3 million for the 2025 MLB season, the Phillies could seek a talent that they can keep on their books long-term. The Venezuelan lefty finished the 2024 campaign with a 12-8 record, 3.46 ERA and 1.201 WHIP while notching 145 strikeouts.

He also bounced back from a second-half slump in the playoffs, where he allowed no earned runs on five hits conceded and retired eight batters in Game 4 of Philadelphia’s National League Division Series against the New York Mets.

Though Philadelphia has a stout rotation, also headlined by fellow All-Stars Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, as well as former 2018 All-Star Aaron Nola, the franchise may deem it fitting to parlay their 29-year-old talent for a beneficial return at the right time.

Phillies President Dave Dombrowski is already listening to teams interested in All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm, as well as key contributors in right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Brandon Marsh, so his aggressive pursuits to re-tool the roster into a championship unit may not stop there. Philadelphia is also linked to two aging legends in Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, both of who could come in and be suitable No. 4 options for the National League contenders next season.