Phillies have shot to land superstar slugger in free agency due to key personal preference

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have had one foot in and one foot out of the running for superstar free agent slugger Juan Soto in a slew of forecasts, but a recent bombshell regarding Soto’s preferences gives the National League contenders a heightened chance.

Phillies: superstar FA Juan Soto reportedly wants to stay on the East Coast

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to a recent report from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Dominican talent would prefer to remain playing in the East Coast, which would narrow down his potential list of suitors and usher the Phillies toward the front of the list. Additionally, Soto’s history playing alongside a trio of Philadelphia’s stars with the Washington Nationals could be a major draw that brings him to town this offseason (h/t Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos):

“Word is that Soto prefers to stay on the East Coast, which would be an obstacle for the Dodgers or any other West Coast club,” Feinsand wrote. “The Phillies will likely take a shot at the four-time All-Star, a source said. Hoping the presence of former Nationals teammates Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber and hitting coach Kevin Long could work to their advantage.”

Phillies could ascend in sweepstakes for Soto amid latest revelation

Soto has been heavily linked to the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, this latest development would likely eliminate the defending World Series champion Dodgers from contention. While the Mets have the upper hand on the Phillies from a success standpoint, having downed Philadelphia in their 2024 NLDS clash, and an owner in Steve Cohen who will go to great financial lengths to add a player of Soto’s caliber, the Phillies have a team-friendly environment that could rival the Mets’, being more catered toward the 26-year-old.

Soto may be enticed to replicate World Series glory next to former teammates on Phillies

The four-time All-Star won a World Series crown in 2019 playing alongside Turner. The latter is still in the thick of his prime, as is Harper and the power-hitting Schwarber. Soto — who came dangerously close to winning his second Fall Classic with the New York Yankees this fall — could see a ripe opportunity to replicate the success he experienced with his former teammates and do so in Philadelphia.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Harper is also a former two-time NL MVP that would offer the four-time Silver Slugger Award winner the high-end support he needs to contend. That could lure him away from resigning with the Yankees.

Soto is expected to garner a multi-year contract as high as $600 million this offseason. The Phillies have $266.5 million on their books for 2025, but could make things happen to ensure they can bring the nonpareil talent on board, even if it plunges them in the tax. Capturing their first World Series in the Harper era would make it worth it.