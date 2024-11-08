Phillies could pull off huge steal by signing All-Star OF at bargain

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies want to make a splash in the open market this offseason. The available pool of free agents as a class, is robust enough for the Phillies to bring the water high above surface level should they take an expected dive. That being said, there is a first-time All-Star that Philadelphia can make a move for who would provide them with a consistent and effective bat to further their World Series pursuits.

Phillies labeled as potential landing spot for All-Star free agent Jurickson Profar

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

First-time All-Star Jurickson Profar will be available for the Phillies to pursue. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand linked the two parties together while offering these superlatives about the 31-year-old left fielder (h/t Jon Conahan of Philadelphia Phillies on SI):

“Profar enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, making his first All-Star team at age 31. His one-year, $1 million deal with the Padres proved to be one of the best signings of last offseason, as he hit 24 home runs with 85 RBIs and an .839 OPS in 158 games, though he stands to sign a much bigger deal this winter,” Feinsand wrote. “Potential fits: Giants, Padres, Phillies”

Profar was one of the most technically sound sluggers in the MLB last season. The 6-0, 184-pound outfielder ranked in the 88th percentile or higher with his 21.9 percent chase percentage and 16.9 percent whiff percentage (each in the 90th percentile), 15.1 percent strikeout rate (88th percentile), and 11.4 percent walk rate (89th percentile).

Phillies could zero in on Profar for upgrade in left field

At face value, the Curacao native scored 94 runs and drove in 85 RBIs while proving himself to be a capable home run hitter with 24 bombs on the previous campaign. Thus, his peripherals and metrics from a discipline standpoint would gift the Phillies with a versatile slugger who can get the job done for them and create unpredictability at the plate.

Philadelphia is actively listening to teams who may be interested in left fielder Brandon Marsh. Should Marsh be moved, Profar would be a great upgrade both at the plate and in the outfield for the Phillies to explore.