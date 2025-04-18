Phillies All-Star achieves special feat vs. Giants

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Cristopher Sanchez did something that no other Phillies lefty pitcher has done in nearly 10 years in his last start.

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez has career game vs. Giants

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, Sanchez’s 12 strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday matched Cole Hamels’ 13 strikeouts in his no-hitter over the Chicago Cubs on July 25, 2015. The 28-year-old’s 12 strikeouts were a career-high. Sanchez’s work against the Giants was also his fourth career game with 10 or more.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sanchez is making early case for NL Cy Young award

Further, the lefty hurler now has fanned seven or more batters in three of his four starts so far this year. Sanchez owns a 2-0 record with a pristine 2.96 ERA in 2025. Being in the same breath as Hamels is nothing to scoff at. The 41-year-old was a four-time All-Star in his career. Hamels also won World Series MVP in 2008.

Sanchez needed only seven innings of work to reach 12 Ks in his statement game. Hamels’ 13 Ks came in a full nine-inning effort for the Phillies. Nevertheless, both outings were special in their own right. Philadelphia’s standout pitcher is impressing. Sanchez’s numbers, coupled with his increased velocity, are laying the groundwork for him to garner Cy Young Award consideration this season.