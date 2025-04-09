Phillies pull off major upgrade for struggling closer in Twins Mock trade

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies may have a Jordan Romano problem that they could get out of as the season progresses.

Phillies mock trade swaps Jordan Romano for Jhoan Duran

Athlon Sports’ Matthew Sullivan suggested that the Phillies trade Romano for Minnesota Twins star closer Jhoan Duran, saying this (h/t The Sporting News’ Jackson Roberts):

“After the departure of Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, the Phillies needed another right-handed reliever. Jordan Romano was supposed to be the replacement, but he’s gotten off to a terrible start in Philadelphia,” Sullivan wrote.

“Adding Durán to the bullpen would bring in another right-handed reliever, and one who could be the Phillies closer in 2025. A bullpen led by Jose Alvarado, Matt Strahm, and Durán would be one of the best in MLB.”

Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Phillies could divert from closer committee with Duran

Shortly after Romano was brought to town in the offseason, Philadelphia began moving with the mindset of closing by committee in 2025. They’ve made good on that so far this season. The 31-year-old, coming off a poor, injury-stricken 2024 campaign, has started off the year on the wrong foot. Romano owns an inflated 15.75 ERA with seven earned runs across five games played.

Duran, on the other hand, has notched a combined 50 saves in his previous two campaigns. The 27-year-old has played at least 57 games in every season leading up to now. Additionally, Duran has only boasted an ERA north of 3.00 once, in 2024. He’s currently operating with a 2.70 ERA this time around.

Efficiency, availability– which is the best ability — and the proficiency in closing the deal in the ninth inning are all working for the young talent. They may also be valuable in a way that exceeds what Romano can bring to the table.

Thus, the Phillies would be wise to entertain a move of this sort. Should Romano improve his stock to entice the Twins to make such a deal, it could have an invaluable impact on Philadelphia winning the World Series or not in 2025.