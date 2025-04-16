Phillies get encouraging news on injured All-Star starter

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the verge of getting their All-Star starter Ranger Suarez back from injury.

Phillies: Ranger Suarez progressing from back injury

According to Philly Sports Network’s Shaun Nestor, Phillies star Ranger Suarez could return to the ball club during their current series against the San Francisco Giants:

“He’ll probably be here tomorrow,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. “So he can do a bullpen here and see the trainers, and get our eyes on him. Then we’ll see what day it is for his next start.”

Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Suarez will give Phillies rotation major reinforcement

Suarez has yet to take the mound for Philadelphia in 2025. The Phillies have done fairly well without the 29-year-old in the lineup, going 10-7 on the year thus far. That does not mean that his services are not needed. Suarez was sensational in 2024, striking out 145 batters behind a 3.46 ERA.

After going down in Spring Training in the midst of sporting a 1.80 ERA, the seven-year veteran has worked his way back, leading into the minor league ranks. Suarez pitched three innings in his first Single-A rehab start. The talented hurler’s return is coming at an opportune time. The Phillies have dropped four of their last six games. Suarez will look to regain his form from last year once he makes his 2025 debut.