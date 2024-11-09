Phillies eyeing outfield and relief support in the offseason

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most consistent and competitive squads in the majors for the last few years, continually making the playoffs and reaching late stages. They have fallen just short of their goal, though, which is winning the World Series for the first time since 2008.

Phillies owner John Middleton and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have stated that they are going to improve the roster and increase an already high payroll, as they pursue the trophy that matters the most.

The Phillies have identified two areas to target in free agency

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Dombrowski has identified two potential areas in which the Phillies could look for improvements: outfield and relief pitching.

The Phillies are one of the most logical landing spots for top reliever Devin Williams should the Milwaukee Brewers make him available, which is the expectation. They should, however, pay close attention to the free agent market where there are many stars and hidden gems, too.

The Phillies could be a powerhouse with outfield and relief reinforcements

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies prefer a right-handed reliever if they are going to make a sizable investment at the position. As for the outfielder, the Phillies are expected to be players in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, even if they are not favorites. An outfielder like Soto could put them close to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League.

Right now, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas are expected to hold starting gigs in the Phillies outfield should the season start tomorrow. Luckily for them, it doesn’t, and they have plenty of time to bring in upgrades in at least one of the outfield slots and have Marsh and Rojas platoon in the other.

This Phillies team is full of stars. With a top outfielder to complement the middle of the lineup and two or three extra high-leverage relievers, they could go all the way.