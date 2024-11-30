Phillies could add diamond-level closer in free agency

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If it’s not an outfielder or a dangerous bat to diversify their order, then a game-changing closer is what the Philadelphia Phillies need most this offseason.

Kenley Jansen named perfect pairing for Phillies

An exceptional talent likely headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame when he calls it a career still has enough left in the tank to help propel the Phillies to a World Series win in 2025. Just Baseball’s Leo Morgenstern linked standout free agent Kenley Jansen to Philadelphia, saying this (h/t Jackson Roberts of The Sporting News):

“After losing Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez to free agency, it’s no secret the Phillies are looking for another back-end reliever this winter, most likely a righty. While plenty of fans are hoping for a reunion with Hoffman, Jansen is another realistic target to consider,” Morgenstern said.

“POBO Dave Dombrowski likes acquiring “saves guys” (think Estévez, Craig Kimbrel, David Robertson, etc.) and manager Rob Thomson likes having a set closer – even if he won’t admit it.”

Phillies: Jansen is an all-time great saves artist to consider

Jansen has been the creme of the crop among ninth-inning specialists throughout the bulk of his career. The two-time National League Reliever of the Year owns a career 2.57 ERA with the most saves among all active closers (477) and a mind-shattering 0.963 WHIP.

In 2024, the Curacaoan closer brought his ERA down to 3.29 and notched 27 saves for the Boston Red Sox. He is a volume producer with as good a reputation for putting teams away in the final inning of play as there is in the MLB.

Jansen’s experience & talent could trump age & pricetag

Seeing that Hoffman (10 SV) and Estevez — who delivered six saves across 20 games in Philadelphia after making his July 30 debut post-trade from the Los Angeles Angels — could both walk in free agency, the Phillies would be down to only Jose Alvarado for late-inning relief duties. Thus, the need for Jansen is there.

The former 2020 World Series champion will turn 38 years old at the end of the 2025 campaign. His advancing age could be a detracting factor for the Phillies’ organization, on top of the two-year, $32 million deal he’s coming off of. Nevertheless, his resume show a player that could bring championship DNA to Philadelphia’s locker room and put teams away in the playoffs when it matters most.