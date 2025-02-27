Phillies blockbuster mock trade gifts them elite Red Sox 3B

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A recent mock trade has the Philadelphia Phillies boldly swapping All-Stars with the Boston Red Sox.

Phillies could capitalize on Red Sox’s 3B controversy

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer crafted a hypothetical deal that would see the Phillies inherit Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers (h/t Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Michael Brauner):

“Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed a wild blockbuster trade between the two powerhouse franchises which would see Philadelphia send Bohm along with Nick Castellanos and infielding prospect Aidan Miller to the Red Sox in exchange for Devers,” Brauner wrote.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Phillies would be giving up haul for Devers

Devers is a lauded slugger in the MLB. He hit .272 at the plate with 87 runs, 28 home runs and 83 RBIs in 2024. The 28-year-old also boasts a career .856 OPS.

Thus, his productivity speaks for itself offensively. However, part of the reason why the Red Sox were inclined to have Devers play designated hitter in favor of Alex Bregman at third was due to their defensive discrepancy. Bregman is the reigning Gold Glove Award winner at the position.

Would Phillies be giving up too much for Devers?

Nevertheless, Devers would be a great addition for the Phillies. Though, what Philadelphia would give up for him in this mock deal is a hefty price. Bohm was also an All-Star in 2024 and more efficient at the plate, even despite his noticeable second-half slump. Castellanos is also a proven veteran who has value for the Phillies’ outfield.

Further, Miller is Philadelphia’s No. 1 prospect. Thus, the Phillies may be better off retaining their weapons than going for a deal of this magnitude.