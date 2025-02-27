Phillies avoid major injury scare to superstar slugger vs. Blue Jays

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies superstar first baseman Bryce Harper was the latest player to get hit by a pitch on Wednesday.

Phillies think Bryce Harper is “OK” after being hit by pitch

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman reported this on the situation that unfolded regarding Harper in the Phillies’ 9-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Spring Training:

“Bryce Harper was struck on his right (throwing) arm by a 92 mph fastball from left-hander Richard Lovelady. The pitch caught him on the right triceps just below the shoulder. Harper was removed from the game for a pinch-runner, though it was his final inning anyway in his first Grapefruit League game of the year,” Seidman wrote. “Harper appeared quite unhappy and left the ballpark quickly under his own power.”

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Phillies need Harper at 100 percent to win World Series

Harper finished the day going 0-2 at the plate with one strikeout across six innings of play. He is the latest player to get hit by a pitch this spring.

There have been several errant pitches and hits that have struck talents across the MLB. Such include New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso, and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller, who was hit by a line drive.

The Phillies’ franchise player was diagnosed with a bruised right tricep. Philadelphia dodged an ailment that could’ve been much worse. The franchise has major World Series hopes for this coming season. That’ll only be actualized if Harper is healthy. The two-time NL MVP will look to carry over his 30 home runs and .285 batting average from 2024 into next season.