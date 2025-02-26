Phillies’ star hurler shows early Cy Young-caliber form vs. Rays

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have reason to feel good after Cristopher Sanchez’s showing on the mound on Tuesday.

Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez flexes prowess vs. Rays

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported on Sanchez’s notable Spring Training start against the Tampa Bay Rays, saying this:

“Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez had 3 strikeouts in 2 innings today in his spring day debut. He did not give up any runs,” Clark published on X.

Sanchez showed potential Cy Young stuff in Rays win

The 28-year-old was pivotal in keeping the Rays scoreless through the first two innings of the affair. Sanchez faced a total of seven batters and impressed with his velocity.

The reigning All-Star saw his fastball sit at around 97-99 mph, as North Penn Now’s John Foley reported. Foley also shared this clip from Phillies Baseball Talk of Sanchez’s jaw-dropping stuff:

No this video is not sped up. Cristopher Sánchez was throwing absolute ?? pic.twitter.com/VWzRhJG8v0 — Phillies Baseball Talk (@FightinsTalk) February 25, 2025

After garnering offseason projections to win the 2025 National League Cy Young Award, Sanchez gave merit to those predictions against Tampa Bay. The Phillies should feel as confident as ever that he can be a second ace behind 2024 NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler next season.