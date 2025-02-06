Padres All-Star forecasted to have monster season in 2025

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres may be in line to see a special season from standout slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2025.

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. could erupt next season

FanGraphs recently projected Tatis Jr. to hit 38 home runs, allocate 101 RBIs, and earn an .837 OPS for the upcoming campaign. They also have him finishing with a stellar 5.7 WAR (h/t MLB Network).

There’s much reason to believe that the 26-year-old can reach those numbers next time out. The two-time All-Star has twice boasted a WAR metric north of five, sporting a 5.5 WAR in 2023 and a 6.6 WAR in 2021. Therefore, it is practical for him to reach 5.7 in 2024.

Tatis Jr. will need to have a hot bat to amass 38 homers, as he once hit a career-high 42 in 2021 but has not exceeded 25 in any of the other four campaigns he’s dressed for. Nevertheless, with a couple of key pieces like All-Star Jurickson Profar no longer in town, more will be asked of him.

A healthy Tatis Jr. can dominate in 2025

Availability will likely be the biggest determinant in whether or not the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner will eclipse 100 RBIs and reach the projected 101 he’s predicted to hit. Tatis Jr. has only played an excess of 100 games in three of his five seasons and topped out at 97 RBIs in that same 2021 campaign for the Padres.

Thus, with mounting expectations for San Diego to best their National League rivals in the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, among others, Tatis Jr. could rise to the occasion and put forth his best season yet.