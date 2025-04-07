Padres close out series vs. Cubs with 8-7 win

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres took care of business in their final game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Padres edge out Cubs for one-point victory in series finale

The Padres narrowly got the advantage over the Cubs by a score of 8-7 to close out their season series. San Diego got contributions across the board in the win. Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Manny Machado all scored two runs apiece. Luis Arraez recorded four hits on the day.

The Padres’ relief unit dominated on the hill after San Diego allowed seven runs in the first 4.2 innings of action. Most notably, Robert Suarez earned his fourth wave of the season while striking out two batters to seal the victory.

Padres come out on top to keep their hot start going in Cubs win

San Diego is now 8-2 on the season. Despite their stellar record to kick off 2025, they currently sit at No. 3 in the NL West. The Padres will look to assert themselves while getting a leg up over the division-leading San Francisco Giants (8-1), as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-2). Their next game will be against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.