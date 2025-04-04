Padres star shoots down potential worries over Dodgers’ rivaling success

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Could there be any downsides to the San Diego Padres starting off the 2025 MLB season undefeated at 7-0?

The Padres are off to their best start to a season in franchise history, but their bitter rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are in lockstep with them. The Dodgers have also begun the year on a tear at 8-0.

Padres not sweating Dodgers matching their success

Per San Diego Padres on SI’s Valentina Martinez, Padres star pitcher Michael King pumped the breaks on the notion that his team is fretting the defending champion Dodgers:

“It’s way too early,” King said. “I’ve said that the teams that get out hot, you know they’re going to come back to earth. We feel like we’re a team that is not going to come back to earth.”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Padres have all regular season to get edge over Dodgers

Both franchises are on the verge of making MLB history. Only seven teams have ever started a season off at 10-0.

Despite the shared groundbreaking success, San Diego has been looking for ways to trump L.A. for the last five seasons prior to 2025. The Padres lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS in 2020, as well as 2024.

Fast forward to present day, a 7-0 start would otherwise be a picture-perfect starting point for the Padres to gain momentum over their NL West foes. Nevertheless, San Diego will have to deal with Los Angeles’ simultaneous success for now.