Padres star hurler speaks on Roki Sasaki’s decision to join Dodgers

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres star pitcher Yu Darvish recently had a chance to detail his thoughts on a major move that took place in free agency this offseason.

Padres’ Yu Darvish respects Roki Sasaki’s Dodgers choice

Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Tribune, Darvish has no hard feelings about his Japanese compatriot Roki Sasaki choosing to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency:

“We’ll see the season pans out for Roki,” Darvish said to the San Diego Tribune through interpreter Shingo Horie. “He may (have) some adversity that he needs to overcome, some hard times that he needs to overcome, and if he does reach out to me in those moments, obviously I will give him the support that I can give him. I think its important to do that not only as a player, but as a human being.”

Darvish to stand by Sasaki despite him joining rivals

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are the Padres’ bitter rivals. Los Angeles sent San Diego packing in the 2024 National League Division Series and got much stronger throughout the fall and winter.

Sasaki had a chance to bolster the Padres’ pitching rotation and give the ball club an edge over the Dodgers. However, the 23-year-old chose L.A., despite Darvish’s longstanding mentorship and friendship with him. The Padres’ core piece doubled down on coming to terms with the decision and also mentioned how he felt as though the franchise came correct with their pitch to him.

No matter, San Diego will roll into 2025 with their core mainly intact, though the Padres are open to trading ace Dylan Cease. They’ll have to prepare for a strong Dodgers rotation that also includes top-shelf aces like Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell.