Padres name their price for Mets’ trade targets

The San Diego Padres have made it clear they’re not just willing to trade Dylan Cease and Michael King—they’re embracing the idea. With multiple teams reportedly in the mix, including the New York Mets, the trade chatter is heating up.

The Mets’ Ace Dilemma

As things stand, the Mets are staring down a 2025 season without a bona fide ace. Sure, they have solid arms, but no clear-cut No. 1 to anchor the rotation. Cease, with his 3.47 ERA and a whopping 224 strikeouts last season, could be the closest thing available. His ability to miss bats is rare, making him an enticing target for a team in need of a frontline starter.

King, on the other hand, quietly outperformed Cease in key areas, posting a 2.95 ERA. His peripherals suggest he was even more effective, which means he won’t come cheap either.

What Would It Cost?

The Padres aren’t just giving these guys away. According to reports, they’re asking for at least three top-25 prospects for Cease. King, while still valuable, is expected to fetch a slightly smaller haul.

Fortunately for the Mets, they have the pieces to make something happen. Their infield logjam—featuring Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Jett Williams, and Luisangel Acuña—could work in their favor. Any of these young talents could be used as trade chips. Additionally, the Mets have some intriguing pitching prospects who might tempt San Diego into a deal.

A One-Year Gamble

There’s a catch: both Cease and King are in the final year of their contracts (the latter does have a mutual option for 2026). Any team trading for them would essentially be making a one-season bet since mutual options are exercised by both parties.

If the Mets are comfortable with that reality and willing to pay the price, they could bolster their rotation in a major way. It all comes down to whether the Mets are ready to roll the dice.