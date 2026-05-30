The NY Mets have been waiting for Mark Vientos to give them something loud enough to justify more patience.

They finally got one of those swings Thursday. Vientos went 1-for-4 in the Mets’ 9-7 extra-inning win over Miami, and the hit was not cheap contact sneaking through the right side. It was a 445-foot solo homer with a 109.2 mph exit velocity, the kind of swing that reminds everyone why the Mets keep trying to pull more out of this profile.

I still would not hand him a free pass. One ball into the seats does not erase weeks of uneven production. It does, however, make the patience file a little harder to close.

The Mets need more than flashes

Vientos’ season has been frustrating because the tools are not subtle. The ball jumps when he catches it, and Thursday’s homer was a perfect example. He got a 95.7 mph fastball, lifted it at 28 degrees, and sent it 445 feet to give the Mets a 5-1 lead.

The selling point is obvious. The Mets do not have enough healthy impact bats to ignore someone who can change the scoreboard with one swing. Their lineup has been patched together for weeks, and a hitter with real power is going to keep getting chances when the alternatives are not exactly kicking down the door.

The issue is the larger body of work. Vientos is still sitting around an 81 wRC+ with negative WAR territory on the season, and the lack of consistent on-base value keeps the power from carrying the whole profile. A homer like Thursday’s helps, but it also raises the obvious question: where has that version been often enough?

Patience still has to come with standards

The Mets should not bury Vientos after every bad week, but they also cannot treat exit velocity like production by itself. A struggling team needs actual runs, actual traffic, and actual pressure on opposing pitchers. The ball coming off the bat loudly only matters if it shows up often enough to change games.

Thursday gave them a reason to keep pushing. A 445-foot homer in a win matters, especially because the Mets needed every bit of offense in a game that went sideways late and still ended with them walking it off in the 10th.

The better version of Vientos is still worth chasing. He can lengthen the lineup, punish mistakes, and make pitchers think twice before sneaking fastballs into his damage zone. The concern is that the Mets have been waiting on that version while the standings keep getting uglier.

The balance is pretty clear now. The Mets should keep the door open because Thursday’s swing was exactly the kind of reminder that upside still exists. If Vientos wants the conversation to fully change, the next step is turning one violent swing into a week of real at-bats.

The patience file is open again. It just should not stay open forever without more evidence.