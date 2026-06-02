The NY Mets finally got the full Juan Soto experience in May, and somehow the offense around him still made the whole thing feel harder than it needed to be.

That is a problem. Soto did not just have a good month, he gave the Mets the kind of month that should change the way a lineup feels. The power came back in a major way, the walks were still there, and the speed added another layer that pitchers had to deal with.

Soto finished May with 27 hits in 96 at-bats, 20 runs, 10 homers, 21 RBI, 14 walks, and 5 stolen bases. That is a .281/.373/.615 slash line, but the numbers almost undersell the point. He was the one hitter who kept making the lineup feel dangerous even when the rest of it looked stuck.

Soto gave the Mets the exact version they paid for

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The Mets did not pay Soto to be a normal middle-of-the-order bat. They paid him to bend games, and that is what May looked like.

Ten homers in one month changes the math. Pitchers cannot keep treating him like a passive walk machine when the mistakes are leaving the yard. They also cannot relax after the walk anymore, because Soto added 5 stolen bases and kept turning free traffic into real pressure.

That is the part of the month that should matter most to the Mets. This was not just Soto waiting out pitchers and hoping somebody behind him did the damage. He created the damage himself, then created more stress after he reached base.

The Mets have spent too much of this season waiting for the offense to look like the one they thought they built. Soto was the exception in May. He looked like the plan.

The lineup around him is still the issue

The annoying part is that this is not a new conversation. The Mets have already had too many games where Soto does his job and the rest of the operation looks smaller than it should. ESM already framed that problem clearly when the team was wasting the one thing it actually got right.

May only made the point louder.

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Francisco Lindor being hurt changed the shape of the lineup, but that cannot be the entire excuse. The Mets still need more from the bats that were supposed to protect Soto. They need fewer empty innings from the bottom half. They need the offense to stop acting like Soto’s production is enough by itself.

It is not.

A 10-homer, 5-steal month should be the engine for a real run, not a nice individual note sitting inside a messy team stretch. Soto gave them the kind of production that contenders usually ride. The Mets have to decide whether they are going to ride it or keep asking him to carry the whole thing alone.

This month should raise the standard

There is a human part to this too. Soto has already dealt with the contract noise, the pressure, and the weird way people talk about a superstar when every at-bat does not end with a double into the gap.

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May should quiet a lot of that.

He gave the Mets power, patience, speed, and consistency in the same month. That is not easy to find, and it is not something the team should treat like background production.

The next step is obvious. Lindor getting healthy would help. More consistent traffic in front of Soto would help. More punishment behind him would help even more. The Mets do not need to reinvent the offense, but they do need to stop making their best hitter feel like the entire structure.

Soto gave them a historic month. Now the Mets have to make it mean something.