Padres’ spring standout gets call-up amid injuries to outfield

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres will have Oscar Gonzalez ready to man the outfield on Wednesday after a recent string of injuries.

Padres bring Oscar Gonzalez up from minor leagues

Baseball HQ reported this on the Padres’ recent roster move:

“The Padres placed OF Jackson Merrill on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain. OF Oscar Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move,” Baseball HQ released.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gonzalez will give Padres valuable muscle in outfield

Gonzalez put forth a magnificent performance in Spring Training this year. The 27-year-old slashed .400/.431/.564 with a .995 OPS through 21 games played.

Now that San Diego is dealing with Merrill being out for over a week, as well as superstar right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. out for at least Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics due to a shoulder injury, Gonzalez will be needed for time in the Padres’ outfield.

Former All-Star Jake Cronenworth is also being sidelined with a rib ailment, necessitating an efficient, potent bat to enter their lineup. Gonzalez will likely get his opportunity to prove that his demotion to the minors ahead of the 2025 MLB campaign was a mistake on the team’s part.