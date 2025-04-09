Yankees could reunite with old friend via trade with Padres

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees’ starting rotation has suffered big hits, with Gerrit Cole on the shelf for the entire season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, and Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt dealing with injuries to start the year.

Yankees could pursue Michael King or Dylan Cease in a trade

Therefore, they will likely be heavily in the market for starting pitching at the trade deadline this season. One target they could pursue who is on an expiring contract is a guy they are very familiar with.

Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker suggested that the Yankees could pursue one of two San Diego Padres pitchers should their hot start go off the rails. One of which is ace Dylan Cease, and the other is former Yankee Michael King.

“By keeping Cease in particular through Opening Day, San Diego showed it’s aiming for the postseason, and an 8-2 start justifies that belief. Should the Padres fortunes take a turn, the Yankees could seemingly try to re-open negotiations over Cease or pursue a reunion with King,” Zucker wrote.

The Yankees, among many other teams, have expressed a great deal of interest in Cease. However, no deal has been made for the impending free agent as San Diego seems intent on holding on to him at least for the start of the season.

King could be a difference-maker in the Yankees rotation

King, meanwhile, was traded to the Padres in the 2024 offseason in the mega deal that sent Juan Soto to New York. King had spent his first five MLB seasons with the Yankees and was one of their top bullpen arms from 2021-23.

King made the transition to the starting rotation in the second half of 2023, where he dazzled with a 2.02 ERA in his final seven starts. The Padres kept him in the starting rotation in 2024 and he emerged as not only their top starting pitcher but one of the best in the National League.

Last season, he recorded a 2.95 ERA with 201 strikeouts in 173.2 innings pitched. He made a career-high 30 starts and is setting himself up for a big payday in free agency.

The Yankees need a short-term option in the rotation

The Yankees already have a lot of money attached to their starting pitchers, which may prevent them from pursuing King or Cease in the open market. Cole is making $36 million per season, Max Fried signed a contract worth $218 million this past offseason, and Carlos Rodón is still under a six-year, $162 million deal.

However, given Cole’s injury this season, the Yankees would only need an option that will get them through this season. King could be a strong option to pursue in the trade market given his familiarity with the organization and sparkling pitch arsenal, and he would provide them with a true frontline arm to pitch alongside Fried in the rotation.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen what the Yankees will do regarding their pitching dilemma, but King could be a good pitching target that they should keep on their radar if he becomes available.