Padres take top spot in latest MLB power rankings

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Whose world is this? It’s the San Diego Padres’ world. We’re all just living in it.

The MLB-leading Padres recently got a high appraisal in an early-year power rankings.

Padres outpace MLB’s best in power rankings

CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder ranked San Diego No. 1 overall in the latest installment of his MLB power rankings. The Padres earned that placement thanks to their 14-3 record.

The New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies came in behind San Diego, respectively. The Los Angeles Dodgers fell out of the top five to the No. 6 overall slot.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Padres are on fire to begin 2025 campaign

San Diego racked up three big wins over the Cleveland Guardians this year. They most recently bested the Cubs for perhaps their biggest win of the season. The Padres have seven of their top 11 batters hitting .275 or above at the plate. Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading their charge with MVP-level play.

On the hill, Michael King has already pitched a shutout game on the campaign. He headlines a Padres rotation without a single pitcher owning a losing record. In relief, Robert Suarez has finished seven games, all of which he has closed. Collectively, the Friars have the second-best ERA in the big leagues at 2.70.

San Diego appears poised to have yet another brilliant regular season. They’ll look to continue their winning ways as the campaign progresses with their multifaceted attack.