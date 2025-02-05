Mets land Padres ace in wild hypothetical trade from former GM

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are still mulling over the idea of adding a high-end arm from the San Diego Padres, with Dylan Cease and Michael King both on their radar. Cease, a former Cy Young finalist, offers the kind of upside that makes him the more appealing choice if the Mets are serious about upgrading their rotation. King would be a solid addition, no doubt, but Cease has that top-of-the-rotation flair that’s hard to pass up.

Former GM Makes Hypothetical Trade Package For Mets To Land Dylan Cease

Former GM and current analyst Jim Duquette has thrown together a potential trade package that could bring Cease to Queens. He compares it to what the Orioles gave up for Corbin Burnes last year but makes one thing clear—he doesn’t see the Mets actually going through with it.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Padres, according to Duquette, are probably looking for major-league-ready talent or prospects on the verge of breaking through. That means a deal would have to include a mix of established and up-and-coming players, not just a grab bag of long-term fliers.

At the forefront of this hypothetical package is Jett Williams, the Mets’ top prospect. The 20-year-old shortstop brings electric tools to the table and could find himself in San Diego’s lineup sooner rather than later. Pairing him with a big-league arm like Tylor Megill—a pitcher who delivered when it mattered late last season—adds even more value to the deal. With Joe Musgrove battling injuries, the Padres could use another reliable arm in their rotation.

To round out the package, Duquette suggests adding Ronald Hernandez, a talented young catcher.

That’s a hefty price for a pitcher with only one year of control, but given Cease’s talent and the market’s demand, it’s likely close to what the Padres would ask for.

The Cost of an Ace

This is where the Mets have to take a hard look in the mirror. Would they sacrifice six years of their most promising prospect, along with Megill and Hernandez, for just one season of Cease?

The right-hander put up a 3.47 ERA with 224 strikeouts last year, numbers that would instantly boost New York’s rotation. But the price is steep. If the Mets truly want a frontline ace, they’ll have to pay for it—one way or another.