The NY Mets have spent most of the season trying to find something in the bullpen that does not feel temporary. Luke Weaver has given them that for a full month. Not for a week. Not for 3 clean outings that can be explained away by a light pocket of the schedule. A full month.

Weaver has made 11 straight scoreless appearances in May, covering 12.2 innings without allowing a run. He has struck out 16 batters in that stretch and allowed 9 hits, turning what looked like a shaky relief profile in April into one of the cleanest developments on the roster.

That is not just a nice bullpen note. That is a real structural change for a pitching staff that has been asked to absorb injuries, uneven starts, and too many games where the margin for error disappears before the 7th inning.

Weaver has become the bridge they were missing

There is a specific kind of reliever that changes a manager’s night. Not always the closer. Not always the name with the biggest contract. The one who enters when the game is starting to lean the wrong way and stops it from becoming something worse.

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That has been Weaver in May. The Mets have needed that arm badly. When the starter leaves early or a 2-run deficit starts feeling heavier than it should, the middle innings can either keep the game alive or bury it. Weaver has kept it alive over and over again.

His month has been direct and clean: 12.2 innings, 0 runs, 16 strikeouts, 7 hits allowed. The strikeouts are the part that make it feel sustainable. He is not just surviving contact. He is finishing hitters. That matters because this bullpen has had too many nights where one mistake turns into 3. Weaver has given Carlos Mendoza a reliever who can be trusted to put the inning back on the rails.

The April version is gone for now

The turnaround is what makes this interesting. Weaver ended April with a 6.00 ERA after giving up a late homer against Washington. At that point, it was fair to wonder if the Mets had another bullpen arm they would have to manage around instead of lean on. May changed the conversation.

The command has looked sharper. The fastball has played better. The confidence on the mound is different too, and I do think that matters with relievers. Some guys look like they are trying to escape the inning. Weaver has looked like he expects to win it. That is a small distinction, but anyone who watches enough bullpen innings knows the difference.

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Mendoza should trust him in bigger spots

Weaver has earned more leverage. That does not mean he needs to be shoved into the 9th inning tomorrow or treated like the only trustworthy arm in the bullpen. It means the Mets should stop viewing him as just a middle-innings patch.

There are nights when the 6th inning is the biggest inning of the game. There are nights when the 7th is where everything turns. Weaver has pitched well enough to get those spots, especially when the lineup pocket fits and Mendoza needs a strikeout more than a ground ball.

The Mets still need Devin Williams to be Devin Williams. Brooks Raley still matters. Huascar Brazoban has had his moments too. But Weaver has forced his way into that trusted group, and it would be strange if the usage did not start reflecting it.

This is the kind of internal bullpen development that can save a front office real money and real prospect capital in July.

The Mets cannot burn him out

Here is the only concern: when a reliever gets this hot, managers tend to keep reaching for him.

That is understandable. It is also how arms get cooked before the games that matter most.

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Weaver has already thrown 12.2 innings in May, and some of those have come in spots that require real stress. That workload is not alarming by itself. It becomes a problem only if the Mets treat him like the answer to every fire.

They cannot do that.

The whole point of finding a reliable reliever is making sure he is still reliable later. A flawless May does not help much if Weaver is running on fumes by September. Mendoza has to trust him more, but he also has to protect the version of Weaver that made this month so valuable.

That balance is hard. It is also the job.

This is the bullpen’s best development

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The Mets have had bigger names, bigger injuries, and louder problems. Weaver’s month still belongs near the top of the positive list.

Reliable relief pitching is hard to find. It is even harder to keep. A reliever can look untouchable for 3 weeks and lose the zone overnight. That is why the Mets should appreciate what Weaver has given them without pretending it is automatic forever.

For now, he has stabilized the middle of the game. He has given Mendoza a real option before the late innings. He has made the bullpen feel less fragile on nights when the rotation cannot carry enough of the weight.

That might not sound dramatic, but it is the kind of thing that changes a season around the edges. The Mets did not just need another arm. They needed one they could believe in. For the month of May, Weaver has been exactly that.