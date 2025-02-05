2 Mets prospects just missed MLB Pipeline’s top 100 list

Credit: Mitch Alcala/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

A couple of years ago, the New York Mets‘ farm system was more of a fixer-upper than a well-oiled machine. But after some shrewd moves and a flurry of trades in 2023, the organization now boasts a much deeper pipeline of talent. Whether these young players eventually take the field in Queens or are flipped for established stars, the Mets’ future is undeniably brighter.

Two Rising Stars in the Top 100

MLB Pipeline has given the Mets’ system some well-earned recognition, ranking two of their prospects among the top 100 in baseball. Right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat landed at No. 46, while shortstop-turned-outfielder Jett Williams wasn’t far behind at No. 58. Both have already climbed to Triple-A and are knocking on the door of the big leagues. If they keep progressing—and stay healthy—there’s a solid chance Mets fans will see them at Citi Field in 2024.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Sproat has the kind of fastball that can make hitters look downright foolish, and his secondary pitches continue to improve. Williams, on the other hand, is an electric athlete with a knack for getting on base and impacting the game in multiple ways.

The Mets’ “Just Misses” Who Could Be Next

MLB Pipeline recently put out a list of prospects who barely missed the Top 100, and two Mets made the cut. While they didn’t quite crack the rankings, both outfielder Carson Benge and first baseman Ryan Clifford are highly regarded within the organization and could force their way onto next year’s list.

Carson Benge: The Almost No. 101 Prospect

If MLB Pipeline had decided to expand its rankings by one more spot, Benge would have likely taken it. The 2024 first-round pick has already made an impression in pro ball, posting a stellar 152 wRC+ in 15 games at Single-A. He showcased a disciplined approach at the plate, striking out just 17.2% of the time, and chipped in with a pair of home runs and three stolen bases.

Credit: Mitch Alcala/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Benge’s power numbers haven’t quite translated from college to the pros yet, but that could change as he fills out his frame and learns to lift the ball more consistently. His arm—strong enough for pitching duties in college—gives him the defensive versatility to stick in center or right field.

Ryan Clifford: The Power Hitter from the Verlander Trade

When the Mets traded Justin Verlander back to Houston, Clifford was a key piece of the return package. The lefty slugger made his presence felt in 2023, hammering 19 homers while putting up a 131 wRC+ across Single-A and Double-A.

Clifford isn’t going to be a batting title contender—his patient approach often pushes him into deep counts—but his elite plate discipline allows him to get on base at a strong clip. More importantly, his raw power is undeniable, which is why he enters the season ranked as the No. 7 first base prospect in all of baseball.

A Timeline for the Future

Benge is still a ways off from the majors, but his advanced approach could make him a fast riser through the system. Clifford, already thriving in the upper minors, might not be too far behind. If things go right, the Mets could have another wave of homegrown talent arriving by 2025.