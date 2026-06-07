Two runs and six hits is not enough margin for a team already living this close to the edge.

The Mets lost 3-2 to San Diego on Saturday, falling to 28-36 and giving back the momentum they had built from Christian Scott’s clean start the night before. The box score was not a disaster, and that is almost the problem. It was winnable, normal, right there.

Those are the losses that wear a team down. A blowout can be flushed. A two-run offensive night with no errors, decent enough pitching, and a late bullpen crack feels more annoying because it did not require anything spectacular to change the outcome.

The offense keeps making everything smaller

Freddy Fermin broke the game open with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot off Austin Warren in the seventh. Mason Miller closed it out with his 18th save, and the Padres only needed three runs to stop their six-game slide.

The issue keeps coming back to how little room the pitching staff has to breathe. A lineup with Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, and enough expensive talent should not feel this small this often, but the offensive production keeps shrinking the game into one mistake deciding everything.

I do not want this to turn into another generic “the Mets need to hit” recap, because everyone knows that. The sharper point is that they are 28-36 now, and quiet nights are no longer harmless. They are standings damage.

Winnable games have to become wins

The Mets have already had enough injury excuses, role shuffling, and uneven stretches to fill half a season. At some point, the lineup has to make a pitching staff feel supported instead of trapped.

Saturday gave them a chance to steal a road series track. Instead, they produced one run in the second, one in the seventh, and nothing else. Six hits on the road can work if two of them leave the yard or if the pitching is flawless. Neither happened.

The frustrating part is that the Padres were not exactly rolling. They entered the night trying to stop their own skid, and the Mets still could not force the game open.

The next step has to be more urgency in the middle innings. Better at-bats after the first wave through the order, more pressure with runners on, and fewer nights where the biggest names leave the pitchers carrying the whole thing.

The Mets do not need a 10-run explosion every night. They need enough offense to stop turning every close game into a coin flip, because at 28-36, the coin has already landed the wrong way too many times.