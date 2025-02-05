Mets could offload $19 million outfielder to help pay for Pete Alonso

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are in a bit of a tight spot when it comes to retaining Pete Alonso, their beloved “Polar Bear.” As much as they want to keep him, knowing that they have the money to do it, they’re not about to start writing blank checks just because they can. Alonso is a fan favorite and a major power hitter for the team, but the Mets are walking a fine line between keeping their star player and avoiding overpaying in a market that’s already getting tricky.

The Mets’ Missing Power Bat

The Mets have a glaring hole at first base, and it’s one that Alonso fills perfectly with his power-hitting prowess. Without him, they’d have to shuffle the deck a bit, moving Mark Vientos over from third base, which isn’t ideal. Losing Alonso would leave a noticeable void in their lineup, especially when it comes to right-handed power. While the Mets are trying to build a balanced roster, they can’t afford to just let their top slugger walk without at least trying to work out a deal.

Starling Marte: A Trade Chip?

To free up funds for an Alonso deal, the Mets could look to move outfielder Starling Marte. With the arrivals of players like Soto and Jose Siri, plus the return of Jesse Winker, and a packed outfield featuring Brandon Nimmo and Tyrone Taylor, Marte could find himself squeezed out. The Mets would likely get some degree of interest in Marte, but his contract and recent decline make a trade complicated.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A Contract That’s Hard to Move

Marte’s age (36 years old) and injury history don’t help his trade value. Even though his annual salary sits at $19.5 million, it’s set to increase, per Spotrac, to $20.75 million in 2025, which is a hefty price tag for a player who’s showing signs of slowing down.

His offensive production has dropped off in recent years; in 2023, his wRC+ dipped to 75, though he did bounce back a bit in 2024 with a more league-average 104. However, he’s not the same dynamic player that he was in 2021 when his wRC+ was 132, or 2023, when it was 133.

The Trade Scenario

Despite the decline, Marte still has value—he can contribute to a big-league team, just not at the level he once did. For the Mets to make a trade happen, they may have to eat some of Marte’s salary or include a prospect to sweeten the deal. This could free up enough financial wiggle room to make a stronger push for Alonso, but it would be a delicate balancing act. The Mets can’t afford to let sentimentality get in the way of making smart roster decisions.