Mets could be gearing up for a big position battle at third base

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets are heading into spring training with a big question mark at third base, and the competition could get heated. Right now, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and potentially Ronny Mauricio are all in the mix for the starting job, though each comes with their own uncertainties. Vientos might have an easier path if Pete Alonso leaves in free agency, but if Alonso re-signs, third base could turn into a true battle for playing time.

Mauricio’s Upside Makes Him a Wild Card

Mauricio remains one of the most intriguing options, but his return is clouded by injury concerns. The 23-year-old is rehabbing from knee surgery and may not be ready for the start of spring training.

While he didn’t play in 2024, he had a brief taste of the majors in 2023, hitting .248/.296/.347 over 26 games. Mauricio has always shown strong bat-to-ball skills, but his biggest hurdle is improving his defense at third. If he can prove he’s capable of handling the hot corner, he could emerge as a long-term solution for the Mets.

Vientos Could Be the Favorite—If Alonso Stays

If Alonso re-signs, Vientos may have the best shot at winning the third base job outright. He struggled defensively last year and looks more like a natural first baseman, but the Mets don’t have another obvious answer at third if Mauricio isn’t ready. If Alonso were to leave, Vientos would likely slide over to first, opening the door for someone else to seize the opportunity at third.

Baty Still Has Something to Prove

Baty has yet to show he’s ready to take control of the job. In 2024, he hit .229/.306/.327 over 50 games with just four homers and 16 RBIs. The 25-year-old has talent, but he hasn’t made the leap many expected. Right now, he looks more like a depth piece than a sure-fire starter, but the Mets are holding out hope that he can turn a corner.

With three players vying for one job, the Mets are hoping someone steps up and claims the position. If not, this could be a revolving door for most of the season. It’s safe to assume that Vientos will be the starter based on his offensive profile.