The Mets are getting closer to having Jorge Polanco back, which is good news only if his left Achilles is ready for the part of the job that does not show up in a box score.

Polanco officially advanced his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday after opening the assignment with Double-A Binghamton. That matters because he’s listed as a possible June 5th return, putting the weekend series in San Diego firmly in play if the next few days go cleanly.

This is not a small roster detail for the Mets. It is a test of whether they can add a switch-hitter without bringing back the same limited version that was dragging through April.

The rehab move gives the Mets a real target date

Polanco’s Tuesday night with Syracuse was not some dramatic explosion, but it did answer part of the question. He reached base with a walk in 4 plate appearances in his first game at Triple-A, while Francisco Alvarez had the louder rehab night with 2 RBI doubles.

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The more important part is that Polanco is still moving forward.

Left Achilles bursitis is not the type of injury teams can fake their way through, especially for a veteran infielder who needs to rotate, stop, start, and handle consecutive-game volume. The Mets already know the bat can play when he is right. They also know a compromised version can make the lineup feel stuck.

That is why the Syracuse step matters. Double-A can tell a team whether a player is healthy enough to play again. Triple-A usually tells them whether the player is close enough to help.

Polanco still has something to prove before activation

The Mets do not need Polanco to look like a finished product for 1 night. They need his body to hold up.

Before the IL stint, the production was not there. Polanco hit .179/.246/.286 with 1 homer and a .532 OPS over 61 plate appearances, which is not close to the level the NY Mets expected when they built this roster with more offensive flexibility in mind.

That does not erase the track record. Polanco hit 26 homers last season with Seattle and has spent most of his career as the type of switch-hitter who can lengthen a lineup when he is timing the ball well.

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But the Mets cannot activate the idea of Polanco. They have to activate the current version, and that means seeing how the Achilles reacts after he plays, recovers, and then does it again.

Carlos Mendoza could use the flexibility

Carlos Mendoza badly needs more usable lineup combinations.

The Mets have already had to patch too many spots at once. I recently covered how the injury picture had turned into a larger roster problem, and Polanco was part of that mess because his absence took away another veteran bat from a group that has not exactly earned patience every night.

His return would not fix everything. It would, however, give Mendoza another switch-hitting option who can work as a designated hitter, cover the corners in a pinch, and create a cleaner matchup path late in games.

That is useful on a roster that has been asking too many imperfect pieces to solve too many problems. Brett Baty has had his own stretches where the Mets needed more stability, and the offense has leaned too heavily on a small group of bats to create something out of nothing.

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Polanco gives them another lever. Whether that lever actually works depends on the legs.

The weekend is realistic, not automatic

The smartest read here is simple. Polanco is trending toward the Padres series, but the Mets should not treat the date like a promise.

If he handles consecutive games at Syracuse and comes out of it without pain, there is a real argument to bring him back. If the Achilles barks again, rushing him across the country just to chase 1 weekend series would be a mistake.

The Mets need the bat. They need the experience. They need the switch-hitting balance.

They need him healthy more than they need him fast.

That is the part that should guide this decision. Polanco can help the NY Mets, but only if this rehab assignment proves he is more than just available.