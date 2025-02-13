Raiders could ‘bolster’ wide receiver room with physical prospect in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are eager to solve their problems at quarterback this offseason. However, picking sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, landing a franchise quarterback will be easier said than done. The Raiders seem to love Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, but with several quarterback-needy teams ahead of them in the draft order, landing him might prove to be too great of a challenge.

Instead, the Raiders could opt to sign a starting quarterback in free agency and pair him with a top playmaker in the first round of the draft. Las Vegas was recently linked to one physical wide receiver prospect that they could take with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Raiders linked to Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan with 1st-Round Pick

ESPN’s Ryan McFadden recently named Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan as a top prospect for the Raiders to consider targeting in the first round of this year’s draft:

“Las Vegas could go in multiple directions because of a handful of roster needs. Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan would bolster their wide receiver room,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden.

McMillan would undoubtedly enhance the Raiders’ receiving corps. Outside of Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter, McMillan might be the best wide receiver prospect in the draft class. He could be a top option for the Raiders at pick six.

McMillan would be an exciting selection for the Raiders

At 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, NFL scouts will be hard-pressed to find a wide receiver with more physicality than McMillan. The Wildcats wideout was named an All-American in 2024 behind an 84-reception, 1,319-yard, eight-touchdown campaign. His 2023 season was equally impressive with 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Back-to-back elite seasons of production have McMillan primed to be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft class. He is physical, and adept at making contested catches, making him a quarterback-friendly target with his wide frame and rare athleticism for his size and position.

New head coach Pete Carroll is reportedly interested in reuniting with veteran QB Russell Wilson in free agency this offseason. If the Raiders sign a quarterback like Wilson or another capable veteran who could start in 2025, McMillan would be an exciting prospect to inject into the offense and maximize a veteran signal-caller’s passing capabilities.