Yankees’ veteran starter his pitched himself right out of the playoffs

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Losing Nestor Cortes just a week before the playoffs is a massive blow to the Yankees‘ pitching staff. With the team hoping to avoid the Wild Card round, needing just one more win to stifle a determined Baltimore Orioles team, Cortes’ absence creates significant complications.

Stroman’s Struggles Continue

On Wednesday night, the Yankees called on Marcus Stroman to fill in for Cortes, but the results were less than ideal. Stroman gave up 10 hits and six earned runs over just 3.1 innings, tossing 66 pitches before manager Aaron Boone decided to pull him from the game.

Stroman’s performance has become a recurring issue. At this rate, he can’t be trusted in low-leverage situations, let alone in critical playoff appearances. His September numbers are particularly alarming, with the 33-year-old right-hander posting an 8.80 ERA, allowing 15 earned runs over 15.1 innings. His strikeout numbers have diminished, with just 11 strikeouts over that stretch, while his velocity continues to drop, signaling a significant decline in his overall effectiveness.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

A Deteriorating Season for Stroman

Throughout the 2024 season, Stroman has struggled. He currently holds a 4.31 ERA, ranking among the worst pitchers in baseball in several categories. His expected batting average (xBA) against sits at .273, and his expected ERA (xERA) is even worse than his actual ERA at 4.87. Additionally, he ranks in the 10th percentile in whiff rate and 7th percentile in strikeout rate, struggling to induce swings and misses.

Despite a 49.9% ground-ball rate, which has fallen 8% since 2023, Stroman’s pitching arsenal hasn’t been able to stave off hitters. He uses a sinker, cutter, slider, slurve, and split-finger fastball as his primary pitches, but batters are teeing off on everything except the split-finger, which he only throws 11% of the time. His sinker is allowing a .306 batting average, while his cutter is giving up a .296 average with a .519 slugging rate. His fastballs, topping out at just 90 mph, are ineffective and lack the velocity and movement necessary to keep hitters off-balance.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stroman’s Postseason Role in Doubt

Given his recent struggles, it’s unlikely Boone will rely on Stroman during the postseason unless the team is faced with dire circumstances. His inability to make it through even one inning unscathed raises serious concerns about his role moving forward. Unless the Yankees face more injuries in their rotation, Stroman appears to have pitched his way out of any postseason appearances.

A Look Ahead: Stroman’s Future with the Yankees

The last time Stroman had a truly great stretch was in May, when he posted a 1.67 ERA over 37.2 innings. Since then, his performance has been inconsistent, with no ERA below 4.56 in any other month. Unfortunately for the Yankees, Stroman is under contract for one more year at $18.5 million. Additionally, if he pitches 140 innings in 2025, he’ll have a player option for 2026. Given his struggles, the Yankees may look to limit his innings moving forward to avoid triggering that option, especially after throwing 151.1 innings this season.

Stroman’s struggles leave the Yankees with difficult decisions ahead as they prepare for the playoffs, but one thing is clear: his role, if any, in the postseason will be limited at best.