Yankees’ injured starter gets incredible break, will shut down for 7-10 days

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nestor Cortes could not have received better news on his imaging, as the Yankees might see him in October if the team makes a postseason run. Jorge Castillo of ESPN reports that two separate doctors concluded that his UCL is intact and are recommending PRP injections for his left elbow. This is incredible, considering a flexor strain can usually indicate a tear in the UCL, which would have resulted in a Tommy John Surgery that would knock Cortes out for 12-18 months and likely end his tenure with the Yankees.

They’ll be without him for the rest of the year, and his status for the ALDS is definitely still in question, but the Yankees may have caught an incredible break.

Yankees Catch a Huge Break, Nestor Cortes’ UCL Remains Intact

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Instead of potentially missing the rest of the 2024 season and the entire 2025 season, Nestor Cortes will be shut down for 7-10 days while he receives PRP injections. Imaging revealed a UCL that’s intact, which keeps the left-hander in the mix for their playoff roster, depending on how he rebounds. Considering that the ALDS will begin roughly two weeks from today, it’s hard to imagine that the Yankees would have him back for that series, but if they advance to the next round, he could be in the mix.

Across 31 appearances, one of which came out of the bullpen, Nestor Cortes put up a strong 3.77 ERA across a career-high 174.1 innings pitched. He led the Yankees in fWAR (3.2), and the innings pitched. He was named the Opening Day starter in Houston to begin the season. After an ugly 2023 campaign mired in struggles and injuries, he’s had the exact kind of season the team was hoping he could have as a full-time starter.

With the team just one win away from securing a first-round bye, it gives them even more time to let any of their banged-up pitchers rest and recover ahead of October.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jake Cousins, who had a 2.37 ERA this season as one of the Yankees’ most important late-inning relievers, was placed on the 15-day IL with a right pectoral strain, but he’s targeting a return for the ALDS. The Yankees could get some big-time reinforcements back in the postseason, and they’ll have to take care of business over this final week to ensure that they win the AL East and get that first-round bye.

The magic number is just 1, and the Yankees were supposed to have Nestor Cortes on the mound against Zach Eflin to try and secure the division against Baltimore. Marcus Stroman will re-enter the rotation and become the Yankees’ fifth starter, although this is scheduled to be his final start of the year since there are just four more games remaining after tonight.