Yankees: Good news and bad news from 9-7 loss to the Orioles

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees fell in disappointing fashion to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, 9–7. The Bombers are trying to put away the Orioles in the American League East, currently holding a four-game advantage, but that lead is dwindling fast.

Yankees’ Division Hopes Hinge on One More Win

The Yankees have one more game against Baltimore before finishing the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. All they need is one win over the next four games to cement themselves as the top team in the division, which would allow them to skip the Wild Card round—a series they’d prefer to avoid.

Nestor Cortes Scratched, Stroman Struggles

Before Wednesday’s loss, the Yankees had to scratch starting pitcher Nestor Cortes just a few hours before he was scheduled to take the mound. Marcus Stroman was called upon to fill in but struggled mightily, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up six earned runs on 10 hits. Stroman’s performance was problematic, with his velocity dipping and his overall stuff lacking sharpness. This poor outing gave the Yankees more reasons to reconsider his role in the playoffs.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Cortes, who has been the Yankees’ workhorse this season, is dealing with a left flexor strain in his elbow. While he’s hopeful for a return later in the playoffs, he will likely miss the entire ALDS. Fortunately, imaging showed no significant structural damage, indicating he won’t need Tommy John surgery. This news provided some relief, especially given Cortes’ strong September.

Bullpen and Offense Can’t Quite Close the Gap

In the bullpen, Clayton Beeter allowed two earned runs over 1.1 innings, and Cody Poteet, in his first appearance since June 12, gave up one earned run over 3.1 innings.

Offensively, the Yankees struggled until a late push in the ninth inning. They tallied 10 hits and just five strikeouts, with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge leading the charge. Together, they combined for four hits, six RBIs, and two home runs. Anthony Rizzo added two hits and two runs, but star prospect Jasson Dominguez had a challenging game.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defensive Woes Loom Large for Dominguez

While Dominguez collected a hit, his defensive lapse proved costly. He misjudged a fly ball in left field with the bases loaded, allowing multiple runs to score. His defensive struggles have been an issue, and this may weigh heavily on manager Aaron Boone’s decision regarding the starting left fielder come playoff time. The alternative, Alex Verdugo, has been in a prolonged offensive slump but remains a stronger outfield defender.

Yankees’ Path Forward

The Yankees are still poised for an exciting finish. With just one more win needed to secure the division, they are close but struggling in these crucial games. This lack of execution in key moments raises concerns about their playoff hopes, but when the Yankees catch fire, they can be nearly unstoppable.