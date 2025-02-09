The Yankees have 3 major storylines developing as spring training approaches

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With spring training just a few weeks away, the Yankees are entering camp with a roster loaded with talent but still featuring some lingering questions.

They made huge moves this offseason to shore up their pitching staff, bringing in Max Fried to solidify the top of the rotation and Devin Williams to lock down the ninth inning. However, they’ve been cautious about adding another big bat to replace Juan Soto, choosing to remain flexible with their infield plans rather than commit long-term to a veteran like Alex Bregman.

Three major storylines will define the early weeks of camp: the battle for third base, Jasson Dominguez’s role in left field, and how the starting rotation ultimately takes shape.

Third Base Battle is Wide Open

General manager Brian Cashman made it clear that the Yankees will head into camp with a competition at third base. DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera are the three names in the mix, but none of them offer above-average offensive production. All three bring defensive value, which the Yankees prioritize, but after losing Soto’s bat, they need someone to step up at the plate.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LeMahieu is the most experienced of the group, but he has shown signs of decline over the last two seasons. He slashed .204/.269/.259 in 2024 with just two homers over 67 games, struggling to stay healthy and produce consistent offense. Peraza has great defensive tools but remains unproven with the bat, and Cabrera offers versatility but lacks the offensive upside the team would prefer in a full-time starter.

The Yankees are still monitoring the trade market in case a better option becomes available, but unless they make a move, one of these three will likely take the job heading into Opening Day.

Jasson Dominguez is Locked Into Left Field

One thing manager Aaron Boone has been adamant about is keeping Jasson Dominguez in one position rather than bouncing him around the outfield. Boone wants the young slugger to settle into left field and stay there long-term, rather than constantly shifting between left and center.

Dominguez played 44 games in Triple-A last season, hitting .309/.368/.480 with seven homers and 25 RBIs before dealing with an oblique injury that set him back a few weeks. He also showcased his power potential in 2023, hitting four homers in just eight big-league games before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While there’s been talk of using Dominguez as a leadoff hitter, his power profile may be better suited for the middle of the order. His switch-hitting ability and natural ability to generate hard contact make him a dangerous weapon, but he’ll need to prove he can consistently produce at the major league level. If he can stay healthy and get hot early in the season, he could provide a much-needed offensive boost that far exceeds what Alex Verdugo would have brought to the table.

For now, Cody Bellinger will hold down center field, providing elite defense and athleticism. If Dominguez thrives in left, there won’t be any need to revisit a position switch, but if he struggles defensively, a realignment could be on the table down the road.

How Will the Rotation Shake Out?

The Yankees’ starting rotation looks like one of the best in baseball, but there are still some moving parts to sort through before Opening Day. Gerrit Cole and Max Fried are locked into the top two spots, but the rest of the rotation remains up in the air.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil are all in contention for the third spot, particularly if the Yankees want to avoid having back-to-back lefties in Fried and Rodón.

Gil has the highest upside of the group, coming off an electric rookie season in which he posted a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings. His fastball-slider combination is lethal, but his command remains a work in progress. He walked 4.57 batters per nine last year, and if he can get his control under wraps, he could be the Yankees’ No. 2 starter of the future once Cole begins to decline.

Schmidt was in the midst of a breakout campaign before a lat injury sidelined him for months. In 85.1 innings, he recorded a 2.85 ERA with a career-high 9.81 strikeouts per nine, showcasing his ability to generate whiffs with his cutter, sweeper, and knuckle curve. If he stays healthy, he could push Rodón for the No. 3 spot.

The biggest question looming over the rotation is Marcus Stroman. The Yankees have openly considered trading him to free up payroll, as his $18.5 million salary for 2025 is a financial burden they’d love to move. Cashman recently left the door open for a trade, saying, “We’ll see,” when asked about Stroman’s future. If the Yankees can offload some of that money, it would give them more flexibility to add another bat before the season begins.

With so much talent on the pitching staff, the Yankees are in a strong position, but how they set up the rotation heading into the season will be one of the biggest questions to watch this spring.