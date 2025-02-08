Yankees have something special brewing in the bullpen

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Yankees took a hit this offseason when Clay Holmes signed with the New York Mets, but they didn’t waste any time finding an elite replacement. While their offense still has question marks, their pitching—both in the rotation and bullpen—has the potential to be one of the best in baseball. With the addition of Devin Williams, the Yankees secured one of the most dominant closers in the game, ensuring that late leads remain safe in 2025.

Devin Williams Brings an Unhittable Changeup

Williams, 30, is entering his final year of arbitration and has been one of the most effective relievers in baseball when healthy. Over just 21.2 innings last season, he posted a 1.25 ERA while striking out hitters at a staggering rate of 15.78 per nine innings. His 92.6% left-on-base rate and 43.2% ground-ball rate further emphasize how difficult it is to square him up.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The key to Williams’ dominance is his elite changeup, which many consider the best in the sport. Opponents hit just .162 against it last season, with a minuscule .149 slugging percentage. He threw it 41.9% of the time, and for good reason—it generated an incredible 59.3% whiff rate and a 32.5% putaway rate. With the Yankees’ strong defense behind him, Williams’ already ridiculous numbers could look even better in 2025.

Luke Weaver’s Breakout Could Give the Yankees Two Closers

Williams may be the headliner, but the Yankees also have another intriguing option in Luke Weaver. The 31-year-old had a breakout campaign last season, proving himself as a legitimate weapon in the bullpen. After bouncing around between the Reds, Mariners, and Yankees in 2023, New York brought him back on a two-year, $4.5 million deal with a team option for 2025 at $2.5 million.

Weaver pitched 84 innings in 2024, recording a 2.89 ERA with a career-high 11.04 strikeouts per nine. His 79.4% left-on-base rate and 36.4% ground-ball rate suggest that his numbers weren’t a fluke. Even more importantly, he stepped up in the postseason, putting together a 1.76 ERA over 15.1 high-leverage innings.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

A Two-Headed Monster in the Yankees’ Bullpen

With Williams and Weaver, the Yankees have the flexibility to use their bullpen in a variety of ways. Williams’ changeup and high strikeout rate make him the ideal ninth-inning arm, but Weaver’s ability to pitch multiple innings and generate swings and misses gives them another option in crucial moments.

In a deep playoff run, where bullpens are tested to the max, having two reliable late-inning arms could be the difference between a championship and another October disappointment. The Yankees might have lost Holmes, but with these two, they may have actually upgraded their bullpen when it matters most.