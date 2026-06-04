The Yankees do not need to overcomplicate the trade deadline if the right fit is sitting there.

Isaac Paredes keeps making sense, and now Jeff Passan has added more fuel to the idea. In his early deadline preview for ESPN, Passan framed Paredes as an ideal Yankees fit, which lines up with the obvious roster need.

I would not call Paredes a perfect player. He is not carrying Houston’s offense right now, and anyone selling him like a superstar is forcing it. But the Yankees do not need another headline bat as much as they need a cleaner corner-infield option who can put the ball in play, punish mistakes, and give them more lineup balance.

Paredes fits the flaw better than the splash

Paredes is hitting around .238 with a 102 OPS+ through his first 57 games, while the Statcast line has him at .239/.330/.364 with five homers and a .694 OPS. Those numbers are fine, not special, but the 2025 production is the reason this conversation still has real juice.

Last season, Paredes hit 20 homers in 102 games with a 128 OPS+. The Yankees would be betting on that version, especially because the profile is built around pull-side power, contact, and enough defensive flexibility to move around the corners.

The Yankees already have power. They already have stars. What they need is a bat that can make the bottom half of the order less fragile, especially if Ryan McMahon’s offense keeps hovering too close to glove-only territory.

Houston’s slide could open the door

The Astros are 27-34, sitting fourth in the AL West, and that is what makes this more than a random fit exercise. Houston does not sell easily. That organization has too much recent winning DNA to wave the white flag in early June, but the standings are starting to create pressure.

Paredes would not be cheap for the Yankees, and he probably should not be. He is still controlled beyond this season, he has recent impact production, and he plays a position group that usually gets expensive in July. But he also should not require the kind of prospect sacrifice that comes with chasing a star-level bat.

I like that lane. The Yankees can upgrade without acting desperate.

The Paredes trade idea already made sense before Passan brought it back into the national conversation. Now it feels even more obvious because the Yankees’ infield picture has not exactly cleaned itself up. McMahon’s glove helps, Anthony Volpe’s role is shifting, Jose Caballero is bouncing around, and the lineup could use another right-handed bat with some damage potential.

Paredes is not the name that wins the internet for a day. He is the name that could make the Yankees better in the exact spot where they need help. Sometimes the boring deadline answer is the one that actually plays in October.