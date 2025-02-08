Yankees might have a secret weapon in their 2025 starting rotation

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ starting rotation has no shortage of star power with Gerrit Cole leading the charge and newly signed Max Fried expected to be a major force. But beneath the big names, Clarke Schmidt could be the quiet breakout candidate the team needs to solidify its pitching staff. Injuries cut his 2024 season short, but when he was on the mound, he was making real strides toward becoming one of the Yankees’ top arms.

Injury Cut His Breakout Short

Schmidt’s season was derailed by a lat injury, limiting him to just 85.1 innings. But in that small sample, he was putting together the best campaign of his career, stepping up at a time when the Yankees desperately needed rotation stability.

With Cole sidelined early in the year due to an elbow flexor strain, Schmidt became a key piece in the rotation and delivered a 2.85 ERA, along with a career-high 9.81 strikeouts per nine innings. His 80% left-on-base rate and 40.5% ground-ball rate showcased his ability to escape jams and limit damage effectively.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A Deceptive Arsenal

Schmidt isn’t a power pitcher, but his breaking pitches give hitters plenty of problems. He primarily leans on a cutter, sweeper, sinker, and knuckle curve, with the sweeper and knuckle curve emerging as true weapons in his arsenal. Opponents hit just .210 against his sweeper, with a .323 slugging percentage, while his knuckle curve was even more devastating, generating a .143 batting average and a .190 slugging rate.

Unlike flamethrowers who dominate with velocity, Schmidt thrives by manipulating movement and sequencing. His cutter and slider consistently grade as above-average offerings, and when he pairs them with his sharp breaking ball, he can keep even elite hitters off balance. His sinker, however, has been a weak spot, which is an area he may need to refine if he wants to take that next step forward.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Can He Leapfrog Into a Top-Three Role?

As of now, Schmidt is penciled in as the Yankees’ number five starter behind Cole, Fried, Carlos Rodón, and Luis Gil. But if he builds on his success from last season and stays healthy, he has the ability to climb into a more prominent role. Rodón is still trying to bounce back after an inconsistent year, and Gil, while immensely talented, remains unproven over a full season.

If everything clicks for Schmidt, there’s a real chance he could establish himself as the team’s third-best starter by midseason. With a refined arsenal, increased confidence, and a clean bill of health, he could turn into one of the Yankees’ most reliable arms.