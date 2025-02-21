Could Mets trade for Red Sox superstar to fill third base?

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New York Mets may be able to acquire a standout third baseman prior to the start of next season.

Mets could capitalize on Red Sox’s third-base war

Boston Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers was taken aback in a recent Spring Training press conference when asked about switching positions to accommodate for third baseman Alex Bregman’s arrival in town. Devers plainly stated that he plays third, suggesting that he’d be unwilling to relinquish the position.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As a result, his name has floated in trade rumors over the last several days. Despite Bregman saying that he’d be open to playing anywhere theoretically, he is the reigning Gold Glove Award winner at the position. Thus, Boston may be inclined to keep his elite glove in the hot corner and deploy Devers as their designated hitter.

Devers could bring efficiency and stout hitting to the Mets

Should the 28-year-old be unrelenting in not wanting to play anywhere but at third base, the Mets could swoop in. New York was tied to Bregman in free agency for much of the offseason. They also were rumored to be in the hunt to trade for St. Louis Cardinals superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado and move current starter Mark Vientos to first base to make things work.

Thus, the same dynamic could take shape, where the Mets bring Devers on board and shift Vientos elsewhere, as they’ve brought back superstar 1B Pete Alonso. The former is coming off of a 2024 MLB campaign where he hit 28 home runs with 87 runs and 83 RBIs to the tune of a .272 batting average. New York could use that stout hitting in their order.