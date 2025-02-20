Mets: Juan Soto surprises Brett Baty with must-see gift after prospect gave away his number

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Juan Soto wearing number 22 is about as predictable as the sun rising in the east. It’s his signature, his stamp, his thing. He had it in Washington, kept it in San Diego, rocked it in the Bronx, and now, as a newly minted New York Mets star, he wasn’t about to switch things up.

A Generous Trade for Number 22

Given the franchise just handed him a record-breaking $765 million contract, it’s safe to say they were willing to make him feel at home. But there was just one small problem—Brett Baty, the Mets’ young third baseman, already had dibs on 22.

A few weeks back, Soto and Baty worked out a deal, all friendly and drama-free. On Thursday, the details finally surfaced, and let’s just say Baty made out pretty well.

SNY posted a video of Soto presenting Baty with a brand-new truck as a thank-you for giving up the number. Baty’s reaction? Pure joy. The kind of look you get when you realize you’ve just won the jackpot without even buying a ticket.

We have more details of the gift, courtesy of Mike Puma of the New York Post:

Juan Soto said the Chevy Tahoe he bought for Brett Baty cost $92,000. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 20, 2025

Of course, for Soto, this was just a small gesture—after all, dropping cash on a new vehicle is a little different when you’re sitting on a mountain of millions. But still, it was a classy move. He wanted his number, he made a deal, and he followed through. Simple as that.

A Critical Season for Baty

For Baty, the timing of this sweet ride couldn’t be better. This season is shaping up to be make-or-break for the young infielder. His minor league numbers (.889 OPS) have been stellar, but so far, his major league performance (.607 OPS) hasn’t quite clicked. With the Mets’ infield stacked, he’s either going to prove he belongs or potentially find himself as trade bait in the hunt for pitching help. If that happens, well, at least he’ll be driving out of New York in style.

Considering Baty is still earning close to the league minimum, it’s hard to imagine him turning this deal down. A new truck in exchange for a number? That’s a trade he’d probably take any day of the week—and twice on Sundays.