Mets manager reveals center field tandem for 2025

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Harrison Bader, when healthy, was the glue in center field for the New York Mets last season. His blend of sneaky power and speed added a layer of versatility, but his defense was the real showstopper—patrolling the outfield with the kind of effortless grace that makes tough plays look routine. However, with Bader departing this offseason, the Mets need to determine who will fill the void he leaves behind.

Siri and Taylor Against the World

Bader’s departure wasn’t about a lack of interest on his end; rather, the Mets saw an opportunity to swap him out for a comparable defensive presence with a higher ceiling in Jose Siri. Manager Carlos Mendoza made it clear that Siri won’t be handling center field alone—he’ll be splitting time with Tyrone Taylor:

“Carlos Mendoza says he expects Jose Siri and Tyrone Taylor to get the majority of the reps in center field,” SNY posted on X, sharing a clip of Mendoza’s comments.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Siri’s performance last year with the Tampa Bay Rays was a mixed bag. Offensively, he struggled, posting a disappointing 78 wRC+ and flirting with an alarming strikeout rate near the 40% mark. But what he lacked in consistency at the plate, he made up for with raw power, belting 18 home runs and swiping 14 bags. Defensively, Siri was elite—posting 12 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and 16 Outs Above Average (OAA), numbers that place him among the premier outfield gloves in baseball.

A Nice Blend Of Defense And Offensive Upside

Then there’s Taylor, the quintessential backup outfielder. He’s not flashy, but he’s reliable—a league-average hitter with a bit of pop and some wheels. Last year, he knocked seven home runs, stole 11 bases, and showcased his ability to hold down center field. In 273 innings there, he registered 0 DRS and 1 OAA—nothing spectacular, but certainly solid for a backup who isn’t a black hole in the lineup.

With Siri and Taylor patrolling center, the Mets have built a tandem that balances defensive excellence with just enough offensive intrigue. It may not be a superstar duo, but it’s the kind of steady presence that keeps a team’s engine running smoothly over a long season.