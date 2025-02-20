Mets’ roster priorities may prevent reunion with veteran starter

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets may have other plans that conflict with resigning veteran hurler Jose Quintana this winter.

Mets may not want a reunion with Jose Quintana

New York Mets on SI’s Pat Ragazzo reported that Quintana yearns to play for the Mets again in the midst of his free agency:

“Source: Jose Quintana is very interested in reunion with Mets and would love to come back,” Ragazzo published on X on Wednesday.

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quintana could be a solid fill-in for Frankie Montas

Quintana turned up his level of play down the back half of last season. The Colombian talent finished the campaign with a 10-10 record. He earned a decent 3.75 ERA while retiring a respectable 135 batters.

However, Mets president David Stearns stated in the franchise’s rationale for not bringing back slugger Jose Iglesias that New York wants roster flexibility and to lay the groundwork for their future. While Quintana would address rotational issues that the Mets have at the moment, such as health and veteran depth, there may be a conflict of interest should both parties discuss a reunion.

Nevertheless, Quintana is still a capable middle-to-backend piece that can service New York. Coming off of a two-year, $26 million deal, he may be a bit expensive for their taste. But on a more cost-effective deal, he could be worth one more go-round.