The New York Mets beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Wednesday night at Citi Field, snapping a 12-game losing streak that had become one of the ugliest stretches in recent franchise memory. The win was ugly too. That felt right.

Clay Holmes gave this game a chance to be won. He worked 7 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits, striking out 3 and surrendering just 1 walk. Minnesota’s only damage came on a solo shot in the fourth and a run that scored after a leadoff single in the sixth — Holmes stranded the rest, holding his composure through a lineup that had plenty of chances to do more. His ERA sits at 2.10 on the season. He’s been the one consistent arm in a rotation that has needed it badly.

Brooks Raley bridged the gap with 0.2 innings of scoreless work before Luke Weaver came on and closed it out, working around a two-out single in the ninth to preserve the win. Weaver improves to 2-0.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The offense was quiet all night. Bo Bichette singled and scored in the first. Francisco Lindor doubled in the fourth, went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and scored to make it 2-2 — then limped off the field and did not return. The team announced left calf tightness. Marcus Semien, Luis Robert Jr., and Tommy Pham combined to go 1-for-10 with 3 strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor singled. Juan Soto, activated off the IL earlier in the day, drew a walk and singled in his return but did not score.

It came down to the eighth inning, tied at 2, two outs, runners on first and second. Justin Topa on the mound for Minnesota. Mark Vientos lofted a blooper toward shallow right field — the kind of ball that looks catchable until it isn’t. Matt Wallner dove and came up empty. Brett Baty, who had reached on a walk, scored from second to make it 3-2. Francisco Alvarez finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, continuing a quietly solid stretch at the plate.

It wasn’t pretty. It doesn’t need to be. But now the question is how much this win costs them — Lindor’s injury, if it lingers, transforms a team that just exhaled into one scrambling to hold together a middle infield. The Mets still sit at 8-16. They’ve got ground to make up and no margin for more bad news.