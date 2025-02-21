Mets slugger relishes chance of making franchise history

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso has had a whirlwind few weeks, even by baseball’s unpredictable standards. One minute, he was a lock to stay with the New York Mets. The next, he seemed halfway out the door. Then, in a surprising twist, he inked a two-year, $54 million deal to stay put. No sooner had he settled back in than he took a ball to the eye during camp, but in true Polar Bear fashion, he shook it off and was back on the field in no time.

Chasing Mets History

With his vision clear and his swing as powerful as ever, Alonso took a moment to reflect on a looming milestone. Darryl Strawberry’s long-standing Mets home run record of 252 is within reach, and Alonso is barreling toward it with the kind of momentum that makes pitchers nervous. David Wright sits in second place with 242, and then there’s Alonso, just behind them at 226.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In only six seasons, Alonso has cranked out homers at a pace that defies logic. He needed just 846 games to reach his current total. That kind of production isn’t just good; it’s historic.

A Dream Becoming Reality

Alonso, always candid and full of energy, spoke to SNY about the possibility of claiming the record:

“I love hitting homers. That’s what I’m known for,” he said. “To have that (the Mets’ record) would be really special. When you are growing up, you think about competing and getting to the next level, but to have a franchise record, that’s pretty tough to wrap my mind around.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There’s something almost poetic about the way Alonso approaches his craft. He swings like he means it, every time, and the numbers back him up. He only needs 26 more to tie Strawberry and 27 to claim the record outright. Considering he’s never hit fewer than 34 in a full season, it’s safe to say he’s got a solid shot.

All that’s left now is to sit back and watch the Polar Bear do what he does best—crush baseballs and make Mets history one swing at a time.