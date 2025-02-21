Mets’ manager gushes over $765 million investment

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets knew they were getting something special when they locked in Juan Soto for the next 15 years, but seeing him up close in spring training has only reinforced just how rare a talent he is. Manager Carlos Mendoza couldn’t help but praise the discipline and intention behind Soto’s offensive approach, something that has made him one of the most feared hitters in baseball.

“Unreal routine,” Mendoza said of seeing Soto at camp this spring. “As soon as he steps in the cages he knows what he’s doing, he knows the drill. There’s intention behind every swing, every take. For the guys, the younger players in big league camp, watching that guy prepare. Just the routine and how everything that he does is pretty incredible and they have to take advantage of that.”

Discipline That Separates Soto From the Rest

It’s not just Soto’s raw power that makes him elite—it’s his ability to control an at-bat like few others can. He has posted a higher walk rate than strikeout rate for five straight seasons, a testament to his patience and pitch recognition. In 2024, he walked 18.1% of the time while striking out just 16.7%, an absurd ratio in today’s strikeout-heavy game.

While plenty of sluggers can hit for power, very few can blend it with this level of discipline. Soto doesn’t just swing hard and hope—he places the ball exactly where he wants it, forcing pitchers to work around him.

A Big-Moment Hitter

One of the most exciting aspects of adding Soto is his ability to shine in clutch situations. The Yankees saw it firsthand in 2024, as he repeatedly came through in critical moments, especially in the postseason.

Now, the Mets get to enjoy that level of reliability. Whether it’s drawing a key walk, driving a ball into the gap, or launching a home run, Soto has the kind of approach that makes opposing pitchers miserable.

The Perfect Centerpiece for the Mets’ Future

Having a generational bat like Soto in the heart of the lineup for the next decade and a half gives the Mets a foundation few teams can match. The consistency, power, and ability to deliver under pressure make him one of the most valuable hitters in the game.

The Mets knew what they were getting when they made the commitment, but seeing it in action this spring has only solidified just how special this addition really is.

