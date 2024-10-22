Knicks star center is not sleeping on top teams in the East this season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has his guard up regarding the stiff competition he and his teammates will have to overcome to reach the 2025 NBA Finals beyond just the defending champion Boston Celtics.

Towns, who reached the 2024 Western Conference Finals with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season — is bringing his lengthy playoff experience to a Knicks team that has been on the cusp of reaching those same heights in the Eastern Conference.

What has prevented them from doing so has been a healthy amount of teams that have a perfect combination of scoring and defense. That, coupled with the formidable rosters that teams such as the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and now the Philadelphia 76ers boast have impeded New York’s road to a title.

Karl-Anthony Towns says Knicks need to find ways to ‘beat every team” out East in 2024-25

Thus, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Towns had this to say about how the Knicks will have to approach the entire Eastern Conference landscape, similar to the way his T-Wolves did out West last time out:

“For us in Minnesota, we were just building to win a championship. So for us, we can’t just be worried about one team,” Towns said. “We got to be worried about the whole Eastern Conference. For us to accomplish what we want to do and what this city is yearning for us to do, we need to be able to be a team that not just beat Boston but find a way to beat every team in the East. So limiting ourselves and boxing ourselves into a philosophy of beating just one team is not going to get the job done.”

The East has a handful of teams that could reach the Finals

The Celtics are owed their just due to be considered the favorites this season. Led by 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and reigning three-time All-NBA First Team honoree Jayson Tatum, Boston has size, length, shooting, defined roles, a bevy of dynamic shot creators that can deliver in the clutch, and imposing defense. Beyond them, the Heat have a similar fabric with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Terry Rozier, on top of grit.

The newest threat out East is the Sixers. Their offseason acquisition of Paul George adds a third All-Star next to former 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star Tyrese Maxey. That triumvirate is arguably the most talented scoring trio in basketball, up there with the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Pacers have a strong roster and a 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals triumph over the Knicks last spring hanging over New York’s head, and what would the East be without the Bucks, who will get a chance to see their elite big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton get a head of steam from the onset all healthy together.

The Knicks’ improved roster on paper looks better positioned to make a Finals run

Other contenders including the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers all have the potential to take the Knicks out in a seven-game series. Therefore, Towns’ pragmatic vision is one that will greatly service the Knicks’ ball club over their 82-game stretch and likely postseason run. The Knicks have the offensive firepower to make life hell for any team conversely.

All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Towns are both capable of averaging 25 PPG without breaking a sweat, and Mikal Bridges gives them a third scorer that has a like talent level. They will contribute to an Eastern Conference that’ll breed must-see playoff matchups. Nevertheless, on paper, the Knicks look like they’re ahead of most of their foes. The 2024-25 campaign will determine that in full.