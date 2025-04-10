Knicks have big hurdles to overcome to make deep playoff run

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have one of the most talented rosters in the entire NBA, yet there are still questions about how far they can go in the postseason. They have a 50-29 record with three games to go in the regular season and are in the midst of their best season in over a decade, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks have struggled against the top teams this season

However, zero of those victories have come against the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers, the two teams they will likely have to deal with in the second round if they get there. Despite many teams having problems with those two juggernauts, the Knicks have been mostly uncompetitive in those contests.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III said that those struggles are what makes their run through the playoffs a tougher hill to climb.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“It’s hard to beat a good team twice, let alone three and four times like the Celtics have New York. The Knicks are hoping the odds even out when basketball matters most, assuming they can get past the Detroit Pistons or Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs and get another crack at Boston,” Edwards wrote.

“But for now, all New York has is hope. Hope that a healthy, top-heavy roster can remain that way. Hope that there is another level it can still get to, despite being unable to do so consistently through 79 games. Hope that playing Boston closely once unlocks something psychologically, like believing they can hang with the defending champs if they get one more shot.”

The Knicks will have a lot to prove in the playoffs

The Knicks will play either the Detroit Pistons or Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, and they have had two different outcomes with each of those teams. They have struggled against Detroit this year, losing two of the three matchups before their final meeting Thursday night in Detroit.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As for Milwaukee, the Knicks have manhandled them all season, winning all three contests convincingly. None of that matters in the postseason, but New York could be battle-tested for a big matchup against either Boston or Cleveland should they get a playoff matchup.

The Knicks competed hard against the Celtics on Tuesday, though they lost in overtime. The effort level was there, but they didn’t execute in key situations, which ultimately cost. New York will have a tough road ahead for the postseason, and they will have a lot to prove this year if they wish to be taken seriously.